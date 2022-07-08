Union Heritage Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Union Heritage Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $661.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.