Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Union Heritage Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 97,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 62,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.13 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

