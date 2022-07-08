Union Heritage Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Union Heritage Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises 2.0% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

