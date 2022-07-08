Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

