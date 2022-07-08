Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

UNP stock opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

