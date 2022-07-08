Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €10.86 ($11.31) on Monday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.