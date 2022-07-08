United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

