United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 666 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

