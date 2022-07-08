United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,942. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

