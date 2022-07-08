UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,765.7% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $514.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

