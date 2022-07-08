Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

