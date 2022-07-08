Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as low as $5.60. Urban One shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 54,287 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $305.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730 over the last three months. 31.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

