Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as low as $5.60. Urban One shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 54,287 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $305.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
