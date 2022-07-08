US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 0.8%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 138,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

