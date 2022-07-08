v.systems (VSYS) Price Down 14% This Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $700,244.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,537,503,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,598,895,183 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

