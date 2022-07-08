VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 1.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.66). Approximately 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($4.90) to GBX 615 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.94. The company has a market cap of £323.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.