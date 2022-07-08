Vai (VAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,930.00

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Vai has a market cap of $54.38 million and approximately $36,930.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00534968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032505 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.