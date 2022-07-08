Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $59.77

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.77, but opened at $63.80. Value Line shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

