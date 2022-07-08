VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,103 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.