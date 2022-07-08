VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 333,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,877,880 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $31.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

