VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

