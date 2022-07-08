Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $145.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

