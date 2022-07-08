Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $146.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

