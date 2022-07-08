Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,335 shares.The stock last traded at $92.67 and had previously closed at $96.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VDE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

