Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,797. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.