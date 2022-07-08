Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $234.82 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.