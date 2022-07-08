Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

