Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Raised by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

