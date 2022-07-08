Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. 54,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,666. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

