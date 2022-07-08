Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Center For Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,219.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after buying an additional 86,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,418. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.