Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.