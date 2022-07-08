Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $357.98. 251,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

