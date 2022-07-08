Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

