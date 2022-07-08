Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

