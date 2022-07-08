Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 11,964.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 5.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 4.50% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $289,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.58 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $167.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

