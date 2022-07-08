Vanilla Network Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $677,180.47 and $12,389.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

