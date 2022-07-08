Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.29. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

