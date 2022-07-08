Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.41% of Veracyte worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

VCYT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,029. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

