Verso Token Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00511746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

