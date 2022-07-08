Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
