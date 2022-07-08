Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

