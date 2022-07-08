VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,077.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $25.60 million and approximately $16,077.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,239,641 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

