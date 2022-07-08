Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $110.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.