VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $54,850.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,748.15 or 0.99985433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002730 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.