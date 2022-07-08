VINchain Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $132,722.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,089.14 or 1.00031563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

