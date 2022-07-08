Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.73. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,268 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

