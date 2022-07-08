Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.
Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile (CVE:VIR)
