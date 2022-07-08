Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Get Viridium Pacific Group alerts:

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile (CVE:VIR)

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridium Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridium Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.