Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.76

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 29423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

