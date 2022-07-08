Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,771,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT opened at $8.11 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

