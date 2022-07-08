Voyager Token (VGX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.89 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,694.73 or 0.99994251 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.