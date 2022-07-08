W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 60.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

