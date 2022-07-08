Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 183949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

